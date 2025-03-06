Mega job mela in Madanapalle on March 8

Madanapalle : Annamayya district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri unveiled brochures for the upcoming mega job mela, organised by AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaboration with SEEDAP and District Employment Office. The event is scheduled for March 8 (Saturday) at Sri Srinivasa Degree College, Prashant Nagar, Madanapalle.

Highlighting the initiative’s significance, the Collector emphasised that the job fair aims to provide job opportunities for the district’s youth. Reputed companies such as Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Agile Airport Services, Addeco India Pvt. Ltd., Aadya HR Solutions, Neo Link, Muthoot Finance, Tata Capital, Big C, PhonePe Flipkart, and Apollo Pharmacy are set to participate, offering a variety of job roles.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to register online at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration. For further information, they can contact 6301612761, 9553202509, 9741432931, or 8897776368.

Dasari Nagarjuna, District Skill Development Officer of APSSDC, urged all eligible candidates to participate in the job fair and take a step towards securing a promising career.