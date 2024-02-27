  • Menu
Mega job mela on Feb 29 at B Kotthakota

Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, DRDA PD Satyanarayana, ICDS PD Shashikala and APSSDC District Officer Harikrishna releasing posters of mega job mela in Rayachoti on Monday
A mega job mela will be held at Aditya Degree College in B Kothakota on February 29, organised by AP State Skill Development Corporation.

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): A mega job mela will be held at Aditya Degree College in B Kothakota on February 29, organised by AP State Skill Development Corporation. As many as 15 national-level companies like Muthoot Finance, Greentek, Apollo Pharmacy, AIL Dixon, Globiva, Kia Motors, iPhone Manufacturing and others will participate.

Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan asked unemployed youth to attend the job mela. He said that candidates in the age group of 18 to 30 years, with educational qualifications from intermediate, ITI, Diploma, B Pharmacy/M Pharmacy, nursing/ANM Degree, B Tech, PG and other qualifications are eligible. Selected candidates would get monthly salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.

Applicants must bring educational certificates, Aadhar card and two photos. For more information, candidates were asked to contact 7799587687, 8897776368, 9741432931. Eligible candidates can register at https://skilluniverse.apssdc.in/.

