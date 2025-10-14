  • Menu
Mega medical camp organised in Ongole

BJP state Cells’ co-convener and founder of Dr NSKC Viksit Bharat Trust, Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti inspecting the medical camp in Ongole on Monday

Ongole: Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti Viksit Bharat Trust conducted a Mega Medical Camp in collaboration with KIMS Hospital and QIS College of Engineering and Technology at QISCET here on Monday.

BJP Cells’ co-convener in the state and founder of Dr NSKC Viksit Bharat Trust, Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti, said that they are organising the medical camp inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision, emphasising education and healthcare. He said that the camp is part of his contributions to social welfare, and explained that they previously conducted a successful medical camp in Sarvereddipalam.

The trust representatives said that approximately 700 drivers, workers, teachers, and students received free medical services, including blood pressure, diabetes, cardiac, and eye examinations. They said that required medicines were distributed free of cost, while the KIMS Hospital offered a 50 percent discount on follow-up tests for camp attendees.

KIMS Ongole staff, Dr Ramanjaneyulu, Dr M Varshita, General Manager Amarnath, Camp Coordinator Praveen, and QISCET Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao, Students Dean Dr Vasubabu, and NSS Dean Dr Navaneeth Krishnan participated in the camp.

