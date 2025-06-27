Live
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
- Jailed gangster Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in Punjab's Batala
Mega Parents & Teachers meet on July 5
Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao on Thursday issued instructions to district education officers
Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao on Thursday issued instructions to district education officers, additional district project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha, regional joint directors and district collectors to ensure the successful conduct of Mega Parents and Teachers Meeting 2.0 programme in all government and private schools in the state on July 5.
He said that RJD officers should coordinate with DEOs, APCs, and MEOs in their respective regions and monitor the activities meticulously to ensure success.
In a statement, he said the Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) serves as a crucial platform to strengthen the bond between parents, teachers and schools. It helps parents understand their children’s academic progress, behavior, and social issues, while also enabling teachers to seek parents cooperation for the benefit of the students.