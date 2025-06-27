Mega Parents & Teachers meet on July 5

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao on Thursday issued instructions to district education officers, additional district project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha, regional joint directors and district collectors to ensure the successful conduct of Mega Parents and Teachers Meeting 2.0 programme in all government and private schools in the state on July 5.

He said that RJD officers should coordinate with DEOs, APCs, and MEOs in their respective regions and monitor the activities meticulously to ensure success.

In a statement, he said the Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) serves as a crucial platform to strengthen the bond between parents, teachers and schools. It helps parents understand their children’s academic progress, behavior, and social issues, while also enabling teachers to seek parents cooperation for the benefit of the students.