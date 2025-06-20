Mega yoga display a feast for the eyes

Bhimavaram: As part of Yogandhra, a mega yoga demonstration was organised at DNR College here on Thursday under the auspices of district collector Chadalawada Nagarani with a special theme of athletics, sports groups and youth groups assigned to the district. The programme was attended by Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Undi MLA Kanumuru Raghuramakrishnam Raju, Collector Nagarani, District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, District Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, PAC Chairman and Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, Achanta MLA Pithani Satyanarayana, and State Kapu Corporation Chairman Kothapalli Subbarayudu.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma said that yoga is India’s ancient treasure and India introduced yoga to the world. He said that every Indian should be proud that people are practicing yoga in 180 countries of the world.

He said that organising the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam is a matter of pride for our state. He said that as per the wishes of the Prime Minister of India, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is organising awareness programmes on yoga on a large scale in the state.

State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and former MLA Kanumuru Raghuramakrishnam Raju said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is working to make Andhra Pradesh a role model as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that on June 21st, the International Yoga Day will be organised in Visakhapatnam and a world record will be achieved.

MLA Ramanjaneyulu said that health is a great blessing and that practicing yoga will help one live a long and healthy life. He said that everyone should make yoga a daily activity.

District Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, District Additional SP V Bhima Rao, District Revenue Officer Mogili Venkateswarlu, RDOs K Praveen Kumar Reddy, Dasiraju, DSPs R Jayasuriya, Dr G Sriveda, District Education Officer E Narayana, District Tourism Officer AV Apparao, International Yoga Teacher T Sirisha, DNR College Secretary and Correspondent Gadiraju Satyanarayana Raju, Vice-President Gokaraju Panduranga Raju, officials of various departments, city dignitaries, representatives of SRKR Engineering College, Sri Vishnu Engineering College, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Narayana Junior College, Chaitanya, Aditya, Bhashyam Educational Institutions and other educational institutions, public, students, participated in this programme.