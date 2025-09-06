Megha Swaroop takes charge as JC

Rajamahendravaram: Y Megha Swaroop took charge as the Joint Collector of East Godavari district on Friday. He assumed duties at the Joint Collector’s chamber in the Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram amidst Vedic chants.

Earlier, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector P Prasanthi at her camp office. On this occasion, the Collector congratulated Swaroop, stating that the role of the Joint Collector is crucial in the district administration. She stressed that coordination with all departments is key to guiding the district on the path of progress in development and welfare sectors. She advised him to contribute his best efforts towards the efficient implementation of government schemes and public services in East Godavari district.

DRO Sitarama Murthy, DPRO K Lakshminarayana, Divisional PRO Lakshmanacharyalu, and others welcomed the Joint Collector.

Swaroop secured the 31st rank in the 2020 Civil Services Examination and is from the IAS – 2021 batch. He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gooty (Anantapur District), and holds a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT-BHU, Varanasi. His previous postings include Municipal Commissioner, Anantapur, and Sub-Collector, Madanapalle.

