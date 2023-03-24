Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy denies allegations on cross voting in MLC elections

Responding to allegations of cross-voting, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy made sensational comments expressing his displeasure on the allegations of cross voting. He said that had not committed to cross-voting, however, he levelled allegations against the party saying that the party is not in a position to give him a ticket.



Stating that he gave up power in the Congress and followed Jagan, Mekapati claimed that there is no stronger leader than him in Udayagiri and expressed confidence that he would win for the fourth time of given ticket. He alleged that the party high command is trying to give MLC instead of giving him a MLA ticket and announced that he will not even ask for MLA seat.

Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who clarified that he did not commit cross-voting in the MLC elections, complained that false propaganda was being spread against him. He also said that there is no truth in the news that YSRCP flexi has been removed from his office.

