Mekathoti Sucharita biography: The first Dalit Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Ever since the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has floated the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh after the demise of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the young leaders have got the chance to foray into politics thanks to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy's legacy who in 2019 has laid the path for young and aspiring politicians, which was nicely taken forward by Jagan. There are many leaders in YSRCP who got into public at a very young age and serving the people. So, we The Hans India are here to collate the biographies of these young leaders who became ministers. First of all we start with the home minister Mekathoti Sucharita who is the first Dalit Home Minister of the state.

Personal life



Born on December 25 1972 in Ponnur to doctor has completed her BA in Political Science in 1990. Presently she resides in Phirangipuram in Guntur. She married to IRS officer M Dayasagar who is now posted as Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai.



Political life



Prior to switching to YSRCP, the honourable minister was inducted into the Congress by YSR in 2003. She rose to the cabinet rank after she won the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) election from Phirangipuram of Guntur as a Congress candidate. She served for two years as ZPTC member. However, she was allocated MLA seat in 2009 general elections from Guntur where she won the seat comfortably. Later after the demise of YSR, she shifted his loyalty to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and resigned from Congress and won from the seat on a YSRCP ticket in the bye-elections held in May 2012.



Despite losing her seat to the TDP in 2014, Sucharita had not left the YSR family and was given the ticket in 2019 assembly elections. With YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wave, She defeated D Manikya Vara Prasad of the TDP and Ravela Kishore Babu, who joined Jana Sena Party.



Mekathoti Sucharita has created history by becoming the first woman minister from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community from the district. On the work front, the first Dalit woman minister of Andhra Pradesh has worked hard in the auspices of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought changes as far as women safety is concerned. The state government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision to form an woman Battalion to prevent the crimes happening against women and brought Disha Act.

