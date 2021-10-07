Mekathoti Sucharita slams at opposition for baseless allegations on YS Jagan over drugs issue

Andhra Pradesh State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the allegations made by the opposition parties against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the drugs case were not correct. It is cruel to accuse the CM based on the address mentioned on the drug import.

The Minister inaugurated two oxygen plants set up at Guntur GGH. Later, speaking to the media, she clarified that the government is taking stringent action on the sale and use of marijuana and other drugs.

She was outraged that opposition leaders were speaking out to tarnish the image of the state. She ruled out the allegations leveled by the opposition linking the state to the Taliban. "Will Prime Minister Modi be linked to drugs found in Gujarat?" she questioned. She urged the central government to take steps to curb drugs in the country.

The Home Minister opined that it was the failure of all over the entry of large-scale narcotics into the country and asserted that it is the responsibility of everyone to prevent drugs from entering the state.

It is learnt there were war of words between ruling and opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh after the drugs of quantity 3000 kgs were founds at Gujarat Mundra port and linking it to Vijayawada.