Members of Legislative Council Join YSR Congress Party in Massive Election Campaign in Buchireddypalem Mandal

In a bid to garner support for the upcoming elections, a huge road show and public meeting was organized in Buchireddypalem Mandal, Munulapudi Panchayat. Members of the Legislative Council, along with Balli Kalyan Chakraborty and YSR Congress party ranks, took to the streets to explain the welfare development initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

During the event, the Kovuru Constituency Assembly Candidate, Nallapareddy Prasannakumar Reddy, addressed the gathering and requested the public to cast two votes on the fan mark in support of the YSR Congress party.

The campaign was met with enthusiasm and support from the locals, as they listened attentively to the promises and commitments made by the party leaders. The event served as a platform for the YSR Congress party to showcase their achievements and outline their vision for the future.

As the elections draw near, the YSR Congress party continues to engage with the public and build momentum for a successful electoral campaign.