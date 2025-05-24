MEPMA to develop 30K women as entrepreneurs

Guntur: Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas targeted to develop 30,000 women entrepreneurs in 123 municipalities in the state. MEPMA is preparing plans following the orders of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a meeting held with NGOs, representatives of corporate companies at the MEPMA head office at Tadepalli on Friday, MEPMA managing director N Tej Bharat said the MEPMA is ready to enter into MoU with the NGOs or corporate companies to develop women as entrepreneurs by implementing the women empowerment programmes under the corporate social responsibility or business development programmes. He enquired about their programmes, action plan of the NGOs, representatives of the corporate companies, their resources,

financial resources, and man power. He also enquired whether they will work at district level or state level.