MEPMA women to market products abroad

Women, who are producing various products under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) could find international market through 'She Trade' under the aegis of World Trade Organisation, said special consultative member of United Nations Organisation (UNO) Unnava Shakin Kumar.





He met Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi at MA & UD office here on Wednesday and informed her about the 'WTO She Trade' facility which would be extended to the poor women to market their products. He complimented the government for implementing various welfare schemes for the women in the State. Shakin Kumar also discussed with MEPMA director V Vijayalakshmi on the guidelines to provide financial assistance to the urban women through 'She Trade.'





Vijayalakshmi informed the UNO official that women of Self-Help Groups in the urban areas were getting livelihood through MEPMA. The State government had taken up initiatives of 'Mahila Mart' and 'Jagananna e-Mart' to provide marketing skills to the urban women, she added. Shakin Kumar stated that 'She Trades' would prepare massive plans to provide international market to the products with the help of MEPMA.



