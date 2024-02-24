Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for the Telugu states, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in various regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. The forecast comes as a relief for residents amidst a cold spell affecting the region.

As per the Meteorological Department's analysis, the anticipated rainfall is attributed to a surface circulation affecting Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. The weather system is expected to bring showers to multiple locations in the two states on Saturday and Sunday, offering respite from the prevailing weather conditions.

Moreover, the daytime temperatures in most parts of Telangana, with the exception of Khammam and Nalgonda, have remained within normal ranges over the past three days. However, specific districts such as Khammam, Hyderabad, and Mahbubnagar have experienced nighttime temperatures two degrees higher than usual, adding variability to the weather patterns observed across the state.

The forecast of light to moderate rains underscores the dynamic nature of weather patterns in the region and emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared for potential changes in atmospheric conditions. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being during the anticipated rainfall period.