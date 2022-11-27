Mettapalem: Villagers demand tribal fishers tag

Mettapalem(ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar had responded to the innovative protest by the tribal fishermen of Chilakalagedda village, who stood in water at Tatipudi Reservoir of Ananthagiri mandal, demanding recognnition them as tribal fishermen.

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, the tribals organised this protest and the news was published in The Hans India on November 22.

The Collector has ordered Ananthagiri MPDO and village secretariat staff to go to Mettapalem Panchayat to inspect the actual situation and give a report on the same.

MPDO Sriharshit, secretariat secretary Varalakshmi and others visited Mettapalem area on Saturday. They assured the tribals that a shop will be set up for selling fish at Kasipatnam Santha Market for the Gadabha tribal fishermen, who lost their lands during the construction of Tatipudi reservoir. A road will be built to go into the dam. They said that they would report to the Collector regarding providing financial assistance for boats, nets, and other supplies.

The officials observed the living conditions and residing areas of the fishermen, who lost their land in Tatipudi reservoir, in a boat. Sobha Pentaiah and Madhu, leaders of Tribal Fishermen's Union, Tribal Association, 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee Honorary president K Govinda Rao and others thanked the officials and the media.