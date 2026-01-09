MGNREGA amended to ensure proper implementation: MP

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was amended and renamed as it was not being implemented properly.

Speaking at a media conference at the BJP office on Thursday, she said gram sabhas would be held at the field level and linked with the PM Gati Shakti programme to strengthen execution. She said the objective of the changes was to ensure the timely payment of wages to employment guarantee workers. Laws need to be updated from time to time by reviewing social changes and public expectations, she said, adding that the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved only when the benefits of welfare schemes genuinely reach eligible beneficiaries.

Purandeswari said under the new law, wages must be paid to workers within 15 days, failing which payment will have to be made along with a penalty. She said the implementation would be monitored by committees at the Centre and state levels.

The programme will focus on water security, infrastructure development, construction of Anganwadi buildings and skill training for youth.

She said with the intention of using funds generated under the employment guarantee works only for that purpose, the Centre has increased the state’s share to 40 per cent.

Referring to opposition parties demanding 125 days of work under the scheme, she questioned whether they had even ensured 100 days of work during their tenure.

She said negligence in providing basic infrastructure and flaws in implementation had prevented villages from achieving overall development under MGNREGA. She urged people not to believe misinformation and to understand the new law clearly. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and BJP leaders were present at the meeting.