MIG housing in alignment with people’s choice

Visakhapatnam: Till now, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) used to sell plots without considering people’s views. But the trend is going to change as the VMRDA is seeking suggestions and feedback from those who want to purchase its MIG budget housing. A QR code has been launched for the purpose. By scanning it, people can share their suggestions by taking part in a survey. Apart from general details that are to be filled, the survey also covers questions such as in which area the buyers are interested in purchasing a house in Visakhapatnam, how soon they plan to buy a new flat, how many bedrooms are they looking forward to, among others.

VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal decided to undertake a housing project in line with people’s needs and based on their financial capabilities. As part of the exercise, it has been decided to receive suggestions from the people for the construction of the new MIG budget housing project. A questionnaire was designed by the VMRDA chairperson for the purpose. The chairperson mentioned that the housing project will take shape as per the public demand. Ahead of launching the MIG housing, a survey will be carried out to find out preferences of the buyers regarding the plinth area, cost, amenities and location, etc.,

To receive views and opinions from various quarters, a QR code will be displayed in all crowded places, junctions across the district. Once the QR code is scanned, a form with a set of questions will appear on the screen. The project will be taken up according to the suggestions received from the people through the QR code scanning. Keeping the financial status of the middle class in view, Pranav Gopal said, the project will be built and completed in the next 30 months.

VMRDA selected some areas in Visakhapatnam to develop MIG budget housing apartments with all amenities to cater to the needs of the middle class, competing with private ventures. The suggestions and feedback of the people will help in designing better housing solutions, opined the VMRDA chairperson.