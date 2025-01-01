Migrants get option to collect pension once in 3 months

Kondapi: The Social Welfare, Specially Abled and old aged welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the welfare pensioners who might have migrated can receive their pensions once in three months.

The Minister distributed the NTR Bharosa pensions at Sunkireddy Palem of Ponnaluru mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the distribution function, Dr Swamy said that the government has increased the old-age pension from 3,000 to 4,000 rupees, fulfilling one of their election promises.

He said that the government has initiated the distribution of pensions worth over Rs 2,700 crore to approximately 63 lakh beneficiaries across the State, one day ahead of schedule.

The Minister emphasised that pensions will be consistently disbursed on the first of every month, with arrangements made for early distribution when the first falls on a gov-ernment holiday.Explaining changes in the policy, Minister Swamy an-nounced that widow pensions, which previously took six months to process after the death of spouse, will now be approved and disbursed within one month of the spouse’s death.

He said that 5,402 new women beneficiaries have been approved for widow pensions this month. The Minister said that the government has also introduced a new provision allowing migrant beneficiaries to collect their pensions once every three months. Additionally, Minister Swamy addressed local infrastructure concerns, stating that the government would complete the previously suspended construction of an Anganwadi centre in Sunkireddi Palam, which was initiated during their 2014-19 tenure.

Kanigiri RDO Keshavareddy, DRDA PD Ravi Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Lakshminarayana and other local administrative officials and public representatives attended the programme.