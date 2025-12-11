redBus launches first in industry personalised discount creation feature

redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has launched ‘Coupon Creator’, a first-of-its-kind personalized digital feature that allows users to create and share their own personalised redBus coupons, turning travel into a new way to celebrate special occasions. For example, brides, grooms or their friends can create coupons for guests, matching their wedding hashtags helping them travel easily; or students can invite friends to travel for college fests.

● Available exclusively on the redBus Android app, the feature lets any user create a custom coupon code and share it with multiple recipients. Each coupon is created at no cost to the sender and offers attractive discounts for recipients - 15% off (up to ₹400) for new users and 2% off (up to ₹400) for repeat users. With Coupon Creator, redBus introduces a simple yet thoughtful way to share life’s celebrations through travel

Users can easily create a personalized coupon in just a few steps by selecting a theme based on the occasion for travel - from birthdays and weddings to college fests or general celebrations - creating a unique coupon code, and sharing it instantly with friends or family to help them save on their bus journeys. Each user can create only one coupon per month, ensuring exclusivity and meaningful use, while the created coupon remains valid for 30 days from the date of creation.

How to Create a Coupon on redBus

Follow these simple steps to create and share your personalized travel coupon:

Open the redBus Android app.

Go to the “Coupon Creator” feature on the home page

Choose an occasion theme, customising offer cards— select from options like Birthday, Wedding, College Fest, and Celebrations.

Create your unique offer code (for example, TRAVELHOME) and give your contact number.

Share your coupon instantly with multiple friends or family members so they can save on their bus journeys through WhatsApp.

When a user creates a coupon code on redBus, it is securely processed through the platform’s backend system, which tracks creator and recipient details to ensure seamless redemption. The technology automatically distinguishes between new and existing users, applying the relevant discount accordingly.

Pallavi Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer at redBus said: “At redBus, we’re reimagining what it means to share experiences, not just tickets. With Coupon Creator, we’re launching an industry first feature which provides the most personalised coupon creating and sharing experience. This offering is novel because users can create unique codes, which are meaningful to them at an individual, family, or friend group level, providing the ultimate in hyper-personalised customisation. redBus has always been at the forefront of using technology to launch pioneering, and never before seen features. The innovation opens a fresh avenue for customer engagement, strengthening how people connect with the brand while deepening redBus’ role in shaping India’s evolving digital travel ecosystem.”

With this launch, redBus continues to lead innovation in the travel space, introducing technology-driven features that connect people in more personal and memorable ways.