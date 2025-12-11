Kurnool collector orders externment of two notorious offenders

Kurnool: In a decisive move to reinforce public safety, Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri, has issued district externment orders against two habitual offenders known for their persistent involvement in criminal activities. The action was taken following detailed proposals submitted by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikranth Patil, who highlighted the threat posed by the offenders to peace and order in the region.

According to police records, Vadde Ramamjaneyulu @ Vadde Anji, listed under Rowdy Sheet No. 1, has been implicated in more than 17 criminal cases across multiple police stations in the district. These include charges of murder, robbery, attacks on members of SC/ST communities, extortion, and attempted murder. Likewise, Pathan Imran Khan, identified as Suspect Sheet No. 216, is involved in approximately 19 cases, marking him as a repeat offender with a long history of disruptive conduct.

Authorities stated that despite several arrests and remands, both individuals continued engaging in unlawful activities without showing any signs of reform. In 2022, the duo had been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and lodged in Kadapa Central Jail. However, officials noted that even after release, they resumed criminal operations, compelling the administration to take the stringent step of issuing externment orders.

Commenting on the development, SP Vikranth Patil, affirmed that the police department will adopt zero tolerance toward individuals indulging in rowdyism or activities that threaten public tranquility. He warned that similar action—including externment and PD Act detention—will be initiated against anyone attempting to create fear or disturb law and order. He added that proposals against several other offenders with consistent criminal behaviour are currently under review.