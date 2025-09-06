Milad-Un-Nabi celebrated with gaiety

Live
Vijayawada: Muslims celebrated Milad-Un-Nabi, the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad here on Friday. They exchanged greetings and sent congratulatory messages to one another.
To commemorate Milad-Un-Nabi, the festival committee organised a rally that commenced from Panja Centre and concluded at Kaleswara Rao Market. Hundreds of Muslims, dressed in traditional attire, participated enthusiastically in the rally.
The rally started at Hazia Masjid, proceeding through Khadar Centre, Panja Centre, BRP Road, and Amma Hotel, ultimately arriving at Jama Masjid located at Kaleswara Rao Market. There, special prayers were conducted for the Muslim community.
Muslim clerics shared insights on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and conveyed the message he imparted