Mild tremors felt in Chittoor district for ten seconds, people ran in panic

The mild tremors felt in many parts of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh for ten seconds, which left the people in panic and led them ran out of their houses. Tremors were especially felt in Palamaneru, Gantur, Gangavaram, Keelapatla, Bandamida Jaravaripalli, Kurappalli, Gandhinagar, Nalasanipalli etc.



The earth shook three times in a span of 15 minutes with a loud noise and the objects fell down. The walls are slightly battered. In the past, many parts of the district have experienced earthquakes.

At that time, due to the earthquake, houses in Edigapalli, Chilakavaripalli, Shikaru and Gudavaripalli were cracked. Out of fear, the people of villages spent the whole night on the roads. However, no casualties reported.