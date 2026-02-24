Milk Scare: Minister orders probe, assures safety

Vijayawada: In the wake of the suspected adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram, medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to submit a detailed report on the collection and testing of milk and edible oil samples in the city.

On Monday, the minister instructed the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM – food safety wing) to provide comprehensive details regarding the samples collected for monitoring and the status of their laboratory results. He specifically asked IPM director Neelakanta Reddy and other senior officials to assess the functioning of the Food Safety Department in light of the recent incident.

The minister also held telephonic discussions with health secretary Saurabh Gaur, commissioner of health and family welfare Veerapandian, IPM director Neelakanta Reddy, and other senior officials. He directed them to ensure that the victims undergoing treatment in hospitals receive the best possible medical care without any lapses. He emphasised continuous monitoring at all levels in coordination with district medical and other departmental authorities until the affected families are fully reassured. Satya Kumar informed the Assembly that samples collected from the accused milk supplier have been sent to laboratories and that results are expected within 72 hours. As a precautionary measure, blood samples have been collected from members of the 106 families supplied by the accused dairy operator. Samples from victims have been sent to laboratories in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad for detailed analysis. He explained that the laboratory findings would help determine the nature of the chemicals mixed in the milk and the method of adulteration. Doctors are providing appropriate treatment based on the victims’ pre-existing health conditions, medications, and current symptoms.

Following the minister’s directions, senior officials Veerapandian and Neelakanta Reddy rushed to Rajamahendravaram to oversee the situation. Making a special statement in the Assembly, Minister Satya Kumar said the situation in Rajamahendravaram is under control and that the government is prepared to take strict action based on laboratory findings.

He added that samples of cattle feed, water, and fodder have also been collected and sent to laboratories in Vijayawada. Post-mortem samples are being forwarded to the Regional Forensic Laboratory for further examination.

Officials from the health, animal husbandry, police and other departments are working in close coordination to address the situation and ensure public safety, the Minister affirmed.