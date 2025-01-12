Mini Gokulams aimed at empowering farmers: Manohar

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said Mini Gokulams are useful for the empowerment of farmers.

He inaugurated Mini Gokulam sheds at Tenali and Athota village in Tenali Assembly constituency of Guntur district as part of Palle Panduga Panchayat Varotsavalu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Gokulam sheds were constructed under the MGNREGA. He offered grass to the cows and buffaloes and spent some time at the Mini Gokulam.

He further said that though the State government was facing financial problems, it has been implementing various welfare schemes.

He criticised that the YSRCP government had failed to fill the potholes on the roads and added that the government allotted Rs 25 crore for the development of rural highways.

He said the Mini Gokulams would generate self-employment and empower farmers.

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi said that under the Palle Panduga programme, district administration took up the construction of 160 CC roads.

So far, 60% of the work has been completed.

She said Mini Gokulam sheds were sanctioned to 370 beneficiaries, out of which 170 beneficiaries constructed the sheds.