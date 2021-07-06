Mini-stadium will be completed in Podalakur says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said they would start pending works of mini-stadium in Podalakur shortly.

He visited the stadium on Monday and said it was named after his father late Ramana Reddy as per suggestion of senior leader and MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and thanked the late MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who proposed it.

He lamented that the stadium has been incomplete since he served as Zilla Parishad Chairman and said now, they were focusing on its early completion.

He said his father had acquired land for the stadium and they had provided financial assistance to the project as ZP Chairman. He expressed happiness that the mini-stadium is going to host some national-level games shortly.

He assured them that they would complete the work speedily and hand it over to the local youth for proving their talent. He also said they were planning to improve facilities for local sportsmen of Sarvepalli constituency.

Further, the legislator distributed material to 96 Dappu artistes duly felicitating them in a programme at the MPP office.