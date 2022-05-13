Minister Ambati, TTD EO offer 'Sare' to Goddess Gangamma

Tirupati: Sri Tataiah Gunta Gangamma devasthanam in Tirupati has been witnessing huge crowds along with several VIPs. Presenting Sare to the Goddess is considered as sacred and during the jatara time it is even more auspicious. Following this tradition even common people also try to take Sare to the temple. On every day during the seven-day extravaganza, a host of VIPs also worship the goddess and offer Sare. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and TTD EO (FAC) AV Dharma Reddy have presented Sare to the presiding deity on Thursday.

The minister was welcomed at TUDA circle by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, temple executive committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, Mayor Dr R Sirisha. They all reached the temple in a procession and offered prayers to the goddess. Speaking on the occasion, Rambabu said that he was fortunate enough to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and offer Sare to his sister Gangamma.

Later during the day, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy also reached the temple and he was welcomed by city MLA Bhumana and others. He said during old days, people used to worship Gangamma before reaching Tirumala. By offering prayers to local gods, they will bless the people which will result in having good rains and crops. Saying that the jatara should be celebrated in a grand way, he felt that due to all good deeds in previous life, he got the opportunity to present Sare to the local goddess.

Also, Sare was presented to the goddess on behalf of Tirupati town bank, Chamber of Commerce and Brahmins Association. Meanwhile, devotees don 'Banda vesham' on Thursday. Children and elders smeared their bodies with red colour paste and tied ribbon to their heads. Wearing neem leaves in their hands they reached the temple in processions and offered prayers. Deputy mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana also participated in the programmes.