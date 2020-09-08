Minister Anil Kumar Yadav refutes Chandrababu Naidu charge on Gandikota package

Amaravati: Refuting the allegations of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package under Gandikota reservoir project in Kadapa district, irrigation minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who announced Rs 972 crore for R&R package to the project and released Rs.676 crore within 15 months of coming to power. He said the remaining Rs 296 crore will be released soon.



Speaking to media here on Monday, the Anil Kumar flayed Naidu for propagating false information on R&R package and said Gandikota reservoir would have been able to store 26 tmc ft of water had Naidu completed R&R package during his term. He said it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who increased compensation by Rs 3.25 lakh to the displaced families.

The minister said Naidu neglected R&R package of Polavaram, Gandikota and Veligonda projects and questioned him how much money he released for R&R package during his term. "He is trying to instigate violence with the help of his party people by propagating false information on R&R package for Gandikota Project," he said.

Anil Kumar said the YSRCP government has started Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to provide irrigation water to Rayalasemma and Nellore districts. Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project will be completed soon. The government will start lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore at Palnadu region to cater to the water needs of the region. Two barrages will be build downstream Prakasam Barrage, said the minister.