Minister Anitha unveils new year calendar, diary

Amaravati: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha unveiled New Year calendar and diary prepared by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Association at State Secretariat on Friday.

The event was attended by Association president Chandrasekhar, vice-presidents Ravinder Reddy, Sivaram and Mastan, along with other association members and presidents from various districts. On the occasion, the association members extended New Year greetings to the Minister.

Later, members of Revenue Employees’ Association paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Anitha. Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu presented New Year diary related to Revenue department to the Minister and along with members, he conveyed New Year wishes to her.

In another interaction, AP JAC Amaravati State Women’s Wing members met Minister Anitha as a courtesy. On behalf of their association, they released New Year calendars prepared by the women’s wing. The Minister appreciated the initiative and extended her greetings to all the members.