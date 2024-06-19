Minister assures completion of capital construction

Bapatla: Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government will develop the state.

Addressing media at the TDP office in Repalle on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to develop the state better than their term during 2014-19 with the cooperation and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed confidence that the government will complete the construction of state capital Amaravati and Polavaram Project.

He added that Naidu visited Polavaram Project and submitted a report on the progress of the Polavaram Project works to the Centre. He assured that he will develop Repalle Assembly constituency with the cooperation and support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He said the government will order an inquiry into the allegations of change of land rights of the AgriGold Company to former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son. He warned that he will take stern action against the officials who committed irregularities during the YSRCP government.