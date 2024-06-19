Live
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
- NIA seizes Rs 1 cr used for funding ‘Maoist’ edn
Just In
Minister assures completion of capital construction
Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government will develop the state.
Bapatla: Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government will develop the state.
Addressing media at the TDP office in Repalle on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to develop the state better than their term during 2014-19 with the cooperation and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He expressed confidence that the government will complete the construction of state capital Amaravati and Polavaram Project.
He added that Naidu visited Polavaram Project and submitted a report on the progress of the Polavaram Project works to the Centre. He assured that he will develop Repalle Assembly constituency with the cooperation and support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
He said the government will order an inquiry into the allegations of change of land rights of the AgriGold Company to former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son. He warned that he will take stern action against the officials who committed irregularities during the YSRCP government.