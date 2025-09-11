Minister assures safe return of stranded Telugus from Nepal

Vijayawada: Amid continuing unrest and disturbances in Nepal, the state government has assured that all Telugu citizens stranded there will be safely brought back home. Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas issued a statement on Tuesday reaffirming the government’s commitment to the rescue efforts.

He said the rescue operation is being carried out under the guidance of TDP national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh, in close coordination with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) control room at the state Secretariat, AP Bhavan in New Delhi, the Union ministry of externalaffairs, and civil aviation authorities. The state home and tourism ministers are also involved in the mission. According to initial reports, more than 300 residents of Andhra Pradesh are currently stranded in various locations across Nepal. Minister Srinivas said that about 90 people are stuck in Pingalstan near the China border, 55 in Pashupati, 27 in Bafal, and 12 in Simikot. He added that officials are collecting precise information so that transportation can be arranged once conditions permit.

“We are monitoring the situation in real time with updates every two hours. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors, conserve their phone batteries, and remain accessible,” Srinivas said, assuring families not to panic.

He added that the government is prepared with contingency measures, including issuing temporary passports for those who lost documents and arranging special flights from Kathmandu to Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada once the airport reopens. Alternative routes through Lucknow and Varanasi are also being explored.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that every citizen be safely brought back to their respective districts through coordination with local collectors. A special helpline (9818395787) has been set up for families seeking information.

“The safety of every Telugu citizen in Nepal is our responsibility,” Srinivas added.