Minister assures to solve employees’ issues

Dharmavaram: Today, the first council meeting was held in Dharmavaram town under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association.

The meeting was presided over by district president K Bhaskar Reddy. State president and secretary K R Suryanarayana and M Ramesh Kumar were the chief guests.

Medical and Health Department Minister Satya Kumar Yadav conveyed his message to the employees through a telephone call. “Our coalition government will be on the side of the employees,” he said.

When the State president of the association brought some issues to the attention of the Minister, he assured that he would respond immediately and find a solution.

State president Suryanarayana listed out their demands which include: 1) The government should immediately set up a Judicial Pay Commission on PRC. 2) In view of the already delayed payments, IR should be announced. 3) Surrender leaves and financial benefits of GPF loans should be paid immediately.

4) DAs should be released immediately keeping in mind the sentiments of the employees who are already three pending. 4) The FRC issue and the promotion issue in the Medical and Health Department should be resolved.

5) The retirement age should be applied to minimum time scale employees.

6) The CPS issue should be put to rest.

General Secretary of the association Palela Ramanjaneyulu Yadav said that the only association that stands on the side of employees, teachers, workers and pensioners was the government employees association. PS Employees Association State president Pathan Baji, Village Secretariat Employees Association State president Abdul Razak, RTC Employees Association president Kedarnath and others participated in the meeting.