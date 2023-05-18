Minister Audimulapu Suresh welcomes SC judgement

Ongole(Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that he welcomes the Supreme Court judgement on the 51,000 housing plots for the poor in the R5 Zone of the capital region. He alleged that the arguments by the TDP and farmers’ lawyers revealed their interest in the real estate business and discrimination against the poor and Dalits.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s judgment at a press meet at his camp office in Ongole on Wednesday, the Minister said that some people tried to obstruct distribution of housing plots to the poor by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. These people were afraid that Jagan will become famous with the decision and the beneficiaries remember him for ever, hence tried to obstruct the process at every stage, he stated.

Suresh pointed out that if the public notices the expensive lawyers, who argued in favour of the said farmers, then they will know that they are arguing for the benefit of the real estate companies but not for the poor farmers. He stated that it is inhuman to oppose distribution of plots and these people were stooped down to campaign that social balance disturbed if the poor were offered plots in Amaravati. The CRDA Act itself advocates for 5 per cent of land allocation in the R5 zone for EWS people, but the arguments in the court revealed the truth that TDP discriminates against the poor and Dalits, he noted. Minister Suresh said the plots in the capital region for the poor are an opportunity for their development and asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute housing plots to the poor soon.