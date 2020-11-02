Minister Audimuluapu Suresh says government keen to avoid Hyderabad capital experience

Ongole: The state government is committed to the development of all regions in the State and that is the reason for the announcement of three capitals, announced the Education Minister Dr Audimuluapu Suresh.

The minister participated in the state formation day celebrations in Ongole on Sunday.

At first, the minister along with the collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu at CVN Reading Room and hoisted the national flag on the collectorate building.

Later, they participated in the 65th Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations at Spandana Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh explained that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Navaratnalu program keeping view of the welfare and development of all sections of people in the state. He said that to provide government services and welfare programs in a transparent and time-bound manner, the government introduced the village and ward secretariat system and providing 544 types of services to the public. He announced that the Prakasam district will be developed keeping in view of the sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu. He announced that the government is ready to distribute housing plots to130838 beneficiaries in 1921 developed layouts soon. He said that they distributed Rs 299 crore to 3.94 lakh farmers as investment support in the second year and readied 879 Raithu Bharosa Centres in the district. He explained that as part of women empowerment, they have given Rs 381.87 crore to 667748 women from 66773 self-help groups as the first instalment of loan waiver. He said that 133553 women of age between 45 and 60 from SC, ST, BC, and minorities have received Rs 250.41 crore under the YSR Cheyutha scheme. The government is spending hundreds of crores of rupees for Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Nadu Nedu, Amma Vodi programs to make sure the children from poor and backward communities continue education, he added.

The minister also explained about various government schemes and communities getting benefitted from them. He appreciated the district administration for control of COVID-19 in the district. He also appreciated the collector for penning down the 8-minute song, 'Avirhavinchenu Prakasam Zilla' and the children who danced for it.

In the interaction with the media, the minister said that the Andhra people lost rights over Hyderabad, where the development is centralized for decades, due to the bifurcation of the state. He announced that welfare and development are like two eyes to the government and keeping in view of the bad experience with Hyderabad, the government wants to develop all regions in the state equally. He said that the government will develop the state as a top state in the country. The minister informed that they will take necessary precautions to contain and control the spread of Coronavirus and start schools in the state from Monday.