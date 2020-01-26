Minister Avanti Srinivas unfurls the flag upside down, outrages over the staff

YSRCP leader and minister Avanti Srinivas has to face the music for unfurling the national flag in the reverse at YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam. No one noticed until the national anthem was finished. Eventually, Minister Avanti and the officials realized that the flag was upside down and outraged against the staff. The incident caused tension in the YCRCP office staff for a while.

On the other hand, the leaders of the TDP have got a chance and slamming the YSRCP party for this disgrace to the national flag. The video of Minister Avanti Srinivas unfurling the flag in upside down as part of the Republic Day celebrations has gone viral in social media.