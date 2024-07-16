Minister BC Janardhan Reddy Set to Visit Peerla Chavilla in Town Today

Today, on the 15th of July, 2024, the honourable Minister Mr. BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister of the R&B Department, will be leaving for a visit to the Peerla Chavilla in town. The departure is scheduled for 5:30 pm from the Banaganapalle TDP office.

In anticipation of this visit, the Banaganapally Muslim Minority Brothers TDP workers have come together to request all TDP office members in Banaganapally to be present and show their support.

Mr. BC Janardhan Reddy's visit to the place and Peerla Chavilla is expected to be a significant event, and his presence is sure to draw attention and importance to the locations he will be visiting.