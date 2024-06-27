YSRCP govt totally neglected roads says Janardhana Reddy

Vijayawada : Minister for Roads and Buildings B C Janardhana Reddy said that the previous YSRCP government neglected maintenance of roads in the past five years and spent only Rs 9,015 crore against Rs 19,428 cr allotted in the budget which stands at 46 per cent. He said contractors are not coming forward to repair roads as the YSRCP government failed to clear the bills.

Janardhana Reddy assumed charge at the secretariat on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 spent Rs 12,064 crore against Rs 14,970 crore sanctioned in budget which stands up to 80 per cent.

The Minister said of the total 8,164 km national highways, 12,653 km State highways, 27,062 km district roads, 5,663 km rural roads totaling 53,542 km roads were present in the State. He said the YSRCP government failed to take up repairs or fill potholes of the roads during the past five years resulting in the worst condition of roads.

He said immediately repairs have to be taken up for 8,161 km district roads and 3,340 km State highways. He said proposals were received to take up repairs and fill potholes at a cost of Rs 284 crore.

The Minister said two projects were sanctioned with financial assistance of Rs 6,400 crore from New Development Bank and State share of Rs 3,014 crore. He said works worth Rs 510 crore have been completed so far. The works were delayed as the YSRCP government failed to clear the bills of contractors.

The Minister said under Central Road Infrastructure (CRIF) project, works were taken up at a cost of Rs 1,959 crore.

He said when the Central government released Rs 483 crore under CRIF, the YSRCP government diverted Rs 230 crore without paying the bills of contractors. He said works are under progress under Setu Bandhan scheme at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

