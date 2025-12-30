Minister breaks down in Cabinet over district rejig

Vijayawada: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy broke down during the Cabinet meeting on Monday over the decision not to retain Rayachoti as the headquarters of Annamayya district, triggering an emotional moment in the Cabinet that saw Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu step in to console him.

According to sources, the minister expressed deep anguish over what he described as the isolation of the Rayachoti constituency following the district reorganisation decisions. He reportedly told the Cabinet that he was personally pained by the outcome and apologised to the people of Rayachoti, admitting that he too bore responsibility for what he called an unfortunate turn of events.

Overcome with emotion, Ramprasad Reddy said every tear he shed would be dedicated to the future development of Rayachoti.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the minister’s concerns and assured him that the government was sensitive to the sentiments of the people. Naidu later told Ramprasad Reddy that the decision had been taken based on public representations received in the last two days, particularly from Railway Kodur, which sought inclusion in Tirupati district, and Rajampet, which wanted to remain with Kadapa. These demands, the minister said later, had effectively left Rayachoti isolated.

After the Cabinet meeting, Ramprasad Reddy declined to speak to the media. Visibly emotional, he left the Secretariat without responding to questions. Later, however, he said that the Chief Minister had spoken to him and expressed sadness over the Rayachoti issue.

The minister clarified that the November 27 gazette notification did not mention any change to the district headquarters and that no such proposal was discussed during the objection period.

He said the pain among the people was intense as they were unable to accept that a status once announced had been taken away.

He said while Rayachoti had been wronged, the Chief Minister had promised to ensure its comprehensive development and urged people to face the situation with courage.