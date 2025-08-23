Minister denies pension removal allegations

Amaravati: MSME, SERP, and NRI empowerment minister Kondaapalli Srinivas on Friday strongly denied allegations that the government is cutting social security pensions for eligible beneficiaries. Addressing the media at the Secretariat, he dismissed the YSRCP’s allegations to this effect as baseless propaganda, urging people not to believe such misinformation.

The minister said the current government launched and expanded social security pensions with the welfare of the poor and weaker sections in mind. “Why would we remove pensions when our government itself introduced and enhanced them?” he said.

The NTR Bharosa pension scheme is being implemented with sincerity and prestige, with nearly Rs 33,000 crore allocated in the state budget. Since July 1 last year, Rs 2,700 crore has been disbursed monthly to 65.18 lakh beneficiaries, he said. Currently, 63.71 lakh people receive pensions, including 1.10 lakh widows granted immediate spousal pensions upon the death of the main beneficiary.

Despite financial constraints post-bifurcation, the government fulfilled its election promise by raising old-age pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, disability pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, pensions for fully disabled persons from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, and for those with chronic illnesses from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Srinivas noted that the scheme was misused under the previous government, with many bogus pensions sanctioned, particularly in disability and health categories. Field complaints and district-level inspections in Konaseema and YSR Kadapa districts revealed ineligible persons availing benefits. Around 2.07 lakh new disability pensions were granted in the last five years, some using fake certificates, he alleged.

To ensure transparency, the current government ordered re-verification of certificates. About 7.95 lakh cases required review; 5.55 lakh have been completed so far. Verification is being conducted across 125 centres, with doctors visiting bedridden patients at home.

Around 80,000 ineligible beneficiaries were identified; 20,000 of them were shifted to old-age pensions. Notices are issued to all identified cases, and appeals are allowed if anyone feels wronged. If found eligible on review, their pensions will be restored immediately, the minister assured.