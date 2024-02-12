Live
Just In
Minister distributes financial assistance to handloom families
Rajamahendravaram: State BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that...
Rajamahendravaram: State BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that through the cluster development programme in Muramanda, Dulla, and Veeravaram villages under the Rajahmundry Rural Constituency, the state government has provided a benefit of Rs 191 lakh to the families of 557 handloom workers.
In the second instalment for 2023-24, personal work sheds and various handloom tools worth Rs 40 lakh have been provided to 170 beneficiaries, the minister said.
The government will provide Rs 24,000 financial assistance to every family with a loom.
An intimate meeting was held with handloom workers at Muramanda of Kadiyam mandal on Sunday.
Handloom equipment was distributed as part of the programme and Minister Venugopala Krishna, State Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairman Chandana Nageswar, President of Kadiyam Society Girajala Babu, and others participated.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he is working for the welfare of 139 BC castes as the minister of that department.
Regional Deputy Director of Handloom Department Dhanunjaya Rao, AD K Peddiraju, District Officer Ravikumar, ADO Chetan, Jegurupadu Sarpanch YSC Stalin, State Director of Handloom Department D Veerabhadraiah, MPTC Manga, Sarpanches A Rukmini, Pattiyya, District BC Secretary Teku Srinivas, Muramanda Handloom Society President Erra
Suryanarayana, President of Veeravaram Society D Veerraju and President of Kadiyapulanka Society T Srinivas were present.