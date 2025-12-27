  1. Home
Minister distributes nets to fishermen

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 10:00 AM IST
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed fishing nets to traditional fishermen under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana at his residence in Turpu Nayudupalem on Friday. Seven fishermen received nets valued at Rs 2.43 lakh per unit. The Minister announced that boats and engines would be distributed soon, emphasising the government’s commitment to fisheries development and welfare. He highlighted various welfare schemes being implemented, including pensions for fishermen above 50 years and income enhancement programmes through sea feed initiatives. The government will also provide auto-rickshaws to fishermen at a 40 percent subsidy shortly.

He reaffirmed the State’s dedication to improving livelihoods and expanding fisheries resources through comprehensive welfare programmes.

