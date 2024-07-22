  • Menu
Minister Durgesh advises officials to stay alert

Rajamahendravaram: AP Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh advised district administration to be on alert over rains and floods in Nidadavole and Gopalapuram constituencies and stay within the district.

On Sunday, the minister spoke to the East Godavari Collector over phone from New Delhi about the flood situation.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements made at the rehabilitation centres set up in villages inundated by heavy rains, Godavari, and Errakaluva flood.

Cattle should be moved from flooded villages to safer areas and fodder should be provided. Boats should be made available to take them to safer places. Officials in Nidadavole constituency have been asked to be alert at all times. Collector Prasanthi informed the minister that three boats had already been kept ready in Nidadavole mandal. Cattle were moved to a safe place on a boat in Settipeta village. A special officer with the status of Special Deputy Collector is monitoring flood areas.

