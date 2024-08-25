Minister Durgesh stressed the need for Mutual Cooperation Among Telugus

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister, Kandula Durgesh, emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation among Telugu people, regardless of where they reside. Speaking at the Telugu Mahasabha organized by the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane on Sunday, the Minister urged every Telugu person to preserve their language and culture in their respective regions and to uplift the pride of the Telugu community.

The Minister lauded the Telugu community in Thane for collectively organizing the event to showcase the greatness of the Telugu language, likening it to a mother’s love. He praised the efforts of those who have migrated to Maharashtra from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for jobs, business, and industry, in holding the annual Telugu Mahasabhas under the Federation's banner.

Renowned lyricist and literary figure Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao attended the event as a special guest. Minister Durgesh and Jonnavittula were welcomed by the Chairman of Thane Telugu Association Ramana, President Jagan Babu, educational institution head A.V. Gupta, Guravareddy, Satyamurthy, and others. The event featured various cultural performances that highlighted the richness of Telugu tradition.





Minister Durgesh emphasized the need to maintain the Telugu language, culture, and traditions, no matter where one lives. He suggested that through mutual cooperation and unity, the Telugu community can achieve economic growth. He mentioned that this was his first time meeting and addressing Telugu expatriates in another state as a minister. He also expressed that such gatherings play a crucial role in preserving the mother tongue.



Durgesh acknowledged the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Konidela Pawan Kalyan in prioritizing the development of the Telugu language. He assured the Telugu community that the coalition government would provide any necessary support and encouraged investments in Andhra Pradesh, promising substantial incentives.

Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao also addressed the gathering, which saw a large turnout of Telugu people. During the event, Minister Durgesh unveiled the banner of the newly formed Telangana-Andhra Pradesh-Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce & Industry under the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra. The Minister and Jonnavittula were later honored by the FTA (Maharashtra) organizers.