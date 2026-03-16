Minister exhorts Class 10 students to write exams with calmness

Amaravati: Ministerfor BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha extended her best wishes to the students from BC hostels and MJP schools, who are appearing for Class 10 examinations beginning on Monday. She urged them not to feel anxious or stressed and encouraged them to write their exams with mental calmness and confidence to achieve the best possible results.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Minister said that 13,604 students from BC hostels and MJP schools across the State will appear for SSC examinations this year. Among them, 8,068 students are from BC hostels while 5,536 students are from MJP schools.

Savitha said the government has provided special coaching and study materials to help these students perform well in the examinations. Particular attention was given to academically backward students to strengthen their preparation. She described Class 10 stage as a crucial milestone in a student’s academic journey and advised students to work hard under the guidance of their teachers and fulfill the aspirations of their parents by securing excellent marks.

The Minister also advised students to attend the examinations with a calm mind and avoid any kind of anxiety or mental pressure. She noted that the coalition government has arranged free bus transportation for Class 10 students to reach their examination centres conveniently. Students were advised to reach their examination centres well in advance with their hall tickets.

Savitha stated that the government is giving high priority to the education of BC students by improving infrastructure in BC hostels and MJP schools and providing nutritious food through enhanced menus. She added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu aims to ensure quality education with proper health and safety for students.

Recalling that MJP school students achieved excellent results in the SSC examinations last year, the Minister expressed hope that both MJP school and BC hostel students would achieve 100 percent pass results this year and fulfil the goals set by the government.

She also directed DBCDWOs and other staff to stay with students during the examination period and ensure they return safely to their hostels and schools after completing their exams.