Minister flays YSRCP regime for ignoring transport sector

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the coalition government has reduced green tax on transport vehicles as promised, benefiting people across all sections of society.

On Sunday, representatives from the Singarayakonda Lorry Owners Association met the minister at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem to express gratitude for the green tax reduction. The delegation honoured the minister with garlands during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy criticised the previous YSR Congress Party government for imposing an unbearable burden on vehicle owners by increasing the green tax from Rs 15000 to Rs 20000. He said that over the past five years, the transport sector in the state had suffered due to rising petrol and diesel prices on one side and increased taxes on the other.

The minister noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had observed the problems of transport vehicle owners while in opposition, promised to reduce green tax upon coming to power. Swamy claimed that they have fulfilled that promise within a year of assuming office. He said that the coalition government is implementing all its commitments with the goal of development and welfare for all sections of society.

AP Lorry Owners Association State Vice-President, Singarayakonda Lorry Association President Chigurupati Seshagiri, Secretary Patel, Subba Rao, and others were part of the delegationthat met the minister.