Minister Govardhan Reddy seeks Australia support in agri sector

Nellore: Minister K Govardhan Reddy sought support from Australia in agri sector and participation in research activities in AP.

He met the Western Australian Agriculture Minister Alannah Mac Tiernan on Monday and explained to her about the developments and schemes devised for the farming community and others in the State.

Prior to that, there was an MoU between the popular Murdoch University and ANGRAU in Perth in which Vice-Chancellor DR Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Murdoch Vice-Chancellor Dr Andrews J Deeks, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Peter Davis and DR Rajiv Varshani of Murdoch University were present.

Further, Govardhan Reddy met Michael Carter, Head of the International Trade and Investment Centre, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia and requested him to start food processing industries in Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister invited him to the State for a visit and an interaction with the government.