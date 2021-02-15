Minister hands over `14 L cheque to boy under CMRF

Ongole: Minister for energy, forests, environment, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy presented a cheque for Rs 14 lakh under Chief Minister Relief Fund for the treatment of a boy, in Ongole on Sunday.

The minister said that the boy, Chaitanya is suffering from a disease and requires huge money for treatment. During the campaign for the general elections, Chaitanya's mother brought the condition of the boy to the notice of the minister's wife Sachidevi and pleaded for help. Upon learning about the need and discussing with the concerned officials, the minister approached the Chief Minister and got a relief of Rs 14 lakh sanctioned for the treatment of the boy. The minister announced that they would always keep the promises at any cost.

The parents of the boy thanked the minister Srinivasa Reddy and his wife Sachidevi for their initiative expressed indebtedness to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the help. Singaraju Venkata Rao, Obulareddy, Edara Suresh Babu, Gangada Sujatha and others also participated in the programme.