Minister hands over CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Machilipatnam : Minister for geology and mines, excise Kollu Ravindra said that the government would come to the res-cue of people when they needed help.

He distributed cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the beneficiaries at his camp office here on Saturday. He appealed to the people to contact when they are in trouble and need help.

The beneficiaries included Jannu Narayanamma (Rs 40,000), Tummala Satyanarayana (Rs 57,000), Halimunnisa (Rs 1.5 lakh), Shaik Munwar (Rs 30,000), Miskin (Rs 42,000), Ikkurti Saibabu (Rs 92,000), Nargis Fatima (Rs 30,000), Chittajally Rajasekhar Rao (Rs 1.58 lakh), Tamatam Sravani (Rs 37,000), P Dhanamma (Rs 60,000), Viswanathapati Rohit (Rs 60,000), Sriram Nagababu (Rs 1.66 lakh), Goura Subbalakshmi (Rs 51,000), Maddula Lakshmi) Rs 1.08 lakh), M Zahiruddin (Rs 37,000), Kollu Chinni (Rs 82,000), Gosala Nagababu (Rs one lakh) and Boppanamma (Rs 37,000).