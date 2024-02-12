Minister inaugurates community hall

Eluru: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao inaugurated the Yadava Welfare Community Hall constructed at a cost of Rs 14 lakh in 32nd division here on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, MLAs Alla Nani, Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary and Eluru Municipal Corporation Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for development of the backward classes. He said that the CM is leading the state towards development by giving equal priority to welfare and development. Poverty in the state has reduced from 12 percent to 6 percent with the schemes undertaken by the government. He said that many reforms have been brought in the fields of education and medicine.