Minister inspects arrangements for CM visit

Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, along with district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V inspected the ongoing preparations at Chayapuram village in Vajrakarur mandal of Uravakonda constituency on Wednesday. They inspected construction of helipad, widening of the HNSS canal, and other arrangements related to the scheduled Gram Sabha.

Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, officials from the CMO, and heads of various district departments were also present during the review.

