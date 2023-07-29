Minister Jogi promises govt support to flood victims

Rajamahendravaram: Konaseema district in-charge Minister and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh assured that the government will provide all possible support to flood victims. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing flood situation from time to time with district Collectors. People of Lanka villages should be alert and reach safer areas or resettlement centres as per flood warnings and take shelter, he appealed.

The Minister participated in Razole constituency development committee meeting here on Friday. He said the government is implementing welfare programmes on a large scale without discrimination. He said that December 31 is the deadline to complete the construction of houses in Razole constituency. If the contractors concerned fail to remove horse hoof in crop canals on time, they should be blacklisted. It was ordered to hand over these works to local farmers on nomination method at the rate of Rs 5 lakh each. He ordered for removal of silt in the drainages.

Minister Jogi Ramesh instructed the R&B and Panchayat Raj officials to take up road construction works in order of priority. He said that with the funds allocated to the village secretariats, the development works in villages are going on at brisk pace.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said essential medicines for snake bites have been stocked in primary health centres in Lanka villages. He said that the rehabilitation centres have been set up.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla, MLAs Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, Kondeti Chittibabu, District Revenue Officer Ch Satthibabu and RDO Vasantharayudu participated in the meeting.