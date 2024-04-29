Seemarani given BJP ticket for Hindol

Dhenkanal: The BJP on Saturday announced the name of Seemarani Nayak for Hindol Assembly seat. She was a former BJD MLA who switched allegiance to the BJP on April 23 after being denied a ticket by the ruling party. The BJD had on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for Hindol Assembly seat.

“I worked for BJD for around 10 years and I was not given a ticket by the party,” alleged Seemarani, a two-term MLA. Seemarani won the 2019 Hindol Assembly election by defeating Ashok Kumar Nayak of the BJP. In 2014 Hindol Assembly election, she had defeated Laxmidhar Behera of the BJP. She was also block chairperson of Hindol.

The BJP leader, Anjali Behera, was also in the race for a ticket for Hindol Assembly seat but was denied a ticket.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Sahoo has started his campaign in full swing in the constituency. With last minute change of party, some voters said it is not going to be easy for Seemarani.

But her supporters exuded confidence and said she will give a tough fight to Mahesh as he does not belong to Hindol. Mahesh belongs to Talcher. The BJD supporters, however, claimed that Mahesh polled more votes in Hindol Assembly segment than other segments during the last elections. The Congress has fielded Gobardhan Nayak for Hindol Assembly seat.